Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

