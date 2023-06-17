Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $202,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %
AMAT stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79.
Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
