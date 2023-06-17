Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

