Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.46.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

