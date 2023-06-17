Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

