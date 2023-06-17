Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,893 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $82,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

