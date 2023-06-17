Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

