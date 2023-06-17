Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,483,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,203,000 after buying an additional 1,317,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

