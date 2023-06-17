Prostatis Group LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.