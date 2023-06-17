Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,090 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

