Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

TFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

