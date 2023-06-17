1,337 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

