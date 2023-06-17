Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 771 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $338.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

