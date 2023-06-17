Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.