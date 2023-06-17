Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $63.54 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

