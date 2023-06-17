Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

