Mather Group LLC. Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.68 and its 200-day moving average is $276.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

