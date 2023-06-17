Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $241,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

