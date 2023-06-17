Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 346,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 58,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

