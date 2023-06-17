Prostatis Group LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

