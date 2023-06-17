Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,134 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

