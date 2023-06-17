Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.