The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

