Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.