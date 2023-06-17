Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,209 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,579,000 after purchasing an additional 547,851 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

