Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.