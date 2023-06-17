Flagstone Financial Management Purchases Shares of 1,204 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

