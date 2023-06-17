Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

