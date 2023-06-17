BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $667.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

