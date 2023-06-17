Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.