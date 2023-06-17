Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.61. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

