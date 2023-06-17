NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.