Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

