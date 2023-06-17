Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

