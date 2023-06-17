Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

