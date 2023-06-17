MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,569.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,490.26.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

