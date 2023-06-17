PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.
PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
