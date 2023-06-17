Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $87.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.19 and its 200-day moving average is $406.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

