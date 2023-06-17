Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,714 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

