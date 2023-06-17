Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $5,861,000. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $437.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

