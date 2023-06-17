7,414 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

