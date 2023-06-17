Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $8.07 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

