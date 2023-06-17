Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 403 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

