Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.18 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $612.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.73. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

