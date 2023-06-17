indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.27. 300,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,921,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Specifically, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,590. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.