CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

