MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.77. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

