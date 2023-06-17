iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.14. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

