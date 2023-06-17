MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $13 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

