MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

